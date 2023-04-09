Sunday's game features the Minnesota Twins (6-2) and the Houston Astros (3-6) facing off at Target Field (on April 9) at 2:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-1 win for the Twins.

The Astros will look to Hunter Brown against the Twins and Tyler Mahle (1-0).

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSNX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 4, Astros 1.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

Minnesota has played as an underdog of -105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (36 total), Minnesota is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Twins have pitched to a 2.28 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

