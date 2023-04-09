Twins vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game features the Minnesota Twins (6-2) and the Houston Astros (3-6) facing off at Target Field (on April 9) at 2:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-1 win for the Twins.
The Astros will look to Hunter Brown against the Twins and Tyler Mahle (1-0).
Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSNX
Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 4, Astros 1.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.
- Minnesota has played as an underdog of -105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (36 total), Minnesota is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Twins have pitched to a 2.28 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 3
|@ Marlins
|W 11-1
|Tyler Mahle vs Johnny Cueto
|April 4
|@ Marlins
|L 1-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Sandy Alcantara
|April 5
|@ Marlins
|L 5-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 7
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Sonny Gray vs Jose Urquidy
|April 8
|Astros
|W 9-6
|Joe Ryan vs Luis Garcia
|April 9
|Astros
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Hunter Brown
|April 10
|White Sox
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Dylan Cease
|April 11
|White Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Lance Lynn
|April 12
|White Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|April 13
|@ Yankees
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|April 14
|@ Yankees
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
