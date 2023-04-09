Tyler Mahle will aim to shut down Yordan Alvarez and company when the Minnesota Twins take on the Houston Astros on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX

BSNX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit eight homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Fueled by 18 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 20th in MLB with a .383 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 36 (4.5 per game).

The Twins have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Twins rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.0 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota strikes out an MLB-high 11.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Minnesota has the second-best ERA (2.28) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined .915 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Mahle to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five innings, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits against the Miami Marlins.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Marlins W 11-1 Away Tyler Mahle Johnny Cueto 4/4/2023 Marlins L 1-0 Away Kenta Maeda Sandy Alcantara 4/5/2023 Marlins L 5-2 Away Pablo Lopez Jesús Luzardo 4/7/2023 Astros W 3-2 Home Sonny Gray Jose Urquidy 4/8/2023 Astros W 9-6 Home Joe Ryan Luis Garcia 4/9/2023 Astros - Home Tyler Mahle Hunter Brown 4/10/2023 White Sox - Home Kenta Maeda Dylan Cease 4/11/2023 White Sox - Home Pablo Lopez Lance Lynn 4/12/2023 White Sox - Home Sonny Gray Lucas Giolito 4/13/2023 Yankees - Away Joe Ryan Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/14/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Mahle Nestor Cortes Jr.

