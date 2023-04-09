When the (3-6) take on the (6-2) at Target Field on Sunday, April 9 at 2:10 PM ET, Hunter Brown will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 5).

Bookmakers list the Twins as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros -105 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSNX

BSNX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle - MIN (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Brown - HOU (0-0, 7.71 ERA)

Twins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Twins' matchup against the Astros but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Twins (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to defeat the Astros with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Trevor Larnach hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Twins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won six of those games.

The Twins have a record of 6-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (85.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Astros have were defeated in both of the contests they've played as underdogs this season.

The Astros have played as an underdog of -105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 2nd

