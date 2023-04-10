After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (11) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 40th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
  • Buxton will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer during his last games.
  • Buxton has picked up a hit in 87.5% of his eight games this season, with at least two hits in 50.0% of those games.
  • He has homered in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Buxton has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (75.0%), including one multi-run game.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 6.80 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.8 per game).
  • The White Sox will look to Cease (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
  • The 27-year-old's 1.59 ERA ranks 23rd, .706 WHIP ranks seventh, and 14.3 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
