After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has two doubles while hitting .194.

Taylor has had a base hit in five of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.

Taylor has not driven in a run this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

