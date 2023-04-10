Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Trevor Larnach -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on April 10 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach leads Minnesota with an OBP of .439, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 77th in slugging.
- Larnach has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (44.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Larnach has driven in a run in five games this season (55.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.8 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 6.80 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (second-most in the league).
- The White Sox will send Cease (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old's 1.59 ERA ranks 23rd, .706 WHIP ranks seventh, and 14.3 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
