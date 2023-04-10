Monday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (6-3) and the Chicago White Sox (4-6) matching up at Target Field (on April 10) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 3-2 victory for the Twins.

The probable starters are Kenta Maeda (0-1) for the Minnesota Twins and Dylan Cease (1-0) for the Chicago White Sox.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 3, White Sox 2.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored seven times and won six of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 6-1 when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Minnesota ranks 23rd in the majors with 37 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 2.48 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule