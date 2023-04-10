The Chicago Blackhawks (25-48-6) will aim to stop a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Minnesota Wild (45-24-10) on April 10 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In the past 10 contests, the Wild are 6-2-2 while totaling 33 goals against 25 goals allowed. On 27 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored four goals (14.8%).

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we predict will come out on top in Monday's action on the ice.

Wild vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Wild 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-240)

Wild (-240) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-1.3)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild are 45-24-10 overall and 12-10-22 in overtime games.

Minnesota has 28 points (12-7-4) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 12 games this season the Wild scored just one goal, they went 3-7-2 (eight points).

Minnesota has finished 9-7-1 in the 17 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 19 points).

The Wild are 33-7-6 in the 46 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 72 points).

In the 34 games when Minnesota has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 22-10-2 record (46 points).

In the 40 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 22-13-5 (49 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 22-10-5 to record 49 points.

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 24th 2.92 Goals Scored 2.42 32nd 5th 2.66 Goals Allowed 3.65 27th 18th 31.1 Shots 26.6 31st 14th 31.1 Shots Allowed 33.7 28th 14th 21.7% Power Play % 16.4% 28th 11th 81.4% Penalty Kill % 76.2% 21st

Wild vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

