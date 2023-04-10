Willi Castro is available when the Minnesota Twins battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 10, when he went 0-for-4 against the Marlins.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Willi Castro At The Plate (2022)

Castro hit .239 with 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 15 walks.

Castro reached base via a hit in 63 of 112 games last season (56.3%), including multiple hits in 19.6% of those games (22 of them).

He went yard in 7.1% of his games last year (eight of 112), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Castro picked up an RBI in 25 of 112 games last season (22.3%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%).

He came around to score 41 times in 112 games (36.6%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (5.4%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 56 GP 49 .275 AVG .200 .310 OBP .251 .423 SLG .309 17 XBH 12 5 HR 3 19 RBI 12 39/8 K/BB 43/7 3 SB 6 Home Away 59 GP 53 37 (62.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (49.1%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (15.1%) 20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (39.6%) 5 (8.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.7%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (20.8%)

