Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Byron Buxton (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 11 hits, batting .314 this season with three extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.
- Buxton has picked up a hit in seven of nine games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in one of nine games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Buxton has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 6.25 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (third-most in the league).
- The White Sox will send Lynn (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
