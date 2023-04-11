On Tuesday, Byron Buxton (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 11 hits, batting .314 this season with three extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

Buxton has picked up a hit in seven of nine games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in one of nine games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Buxton has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least once six times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

