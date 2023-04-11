After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Matt Wallner At The Plate (2022)

  • Wallner hit .211 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • In 50.0% of his games last season (nine of 18), Wallner had a base hit, and in three of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He went yard in two of 18 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 33.3% of his 18 games a year ago, Wallner picked up an RBI (six times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (16.7%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored in four of his 18 games last year.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
6 GP 12
.167 AVG .231
.318 OBP .318
.389 SLG .359
2 XBH 3
1 HR 1
5 RBI 5
13/4 K/BB 12/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
6 GP 12
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Lynn (0-1) starts for the White Sox, his third this season.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
