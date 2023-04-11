Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .171 with two doubles.
- Taylor has had a base hit in five of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
- Taylor has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of 10 games.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.1 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 6.25 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.6 per game).
- Lynn (0-1) starts for the White Sox, his third this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
