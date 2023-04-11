The Los Angeles Lakers are 8.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-in matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 119 - Timberwolves 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8.5)

Timberwolves (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Under (233)



The Timberwolves (39-41-2 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 1.2% less often than the Lakers (40-39-3) this season.

Los Angeles and Minnesota cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Tuesday's line (Lakers as favorites by 8.5 or more and T-Wolves as underdogs by 8.5 or more).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Minnesota and its opponents don't do it as often (45.1% of the time) as Los Angeles and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Timberwolves are 21-22, while the Lakers are 20-11 as moneyline favorites.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

On offense Minnesota is the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA (115.8 points per game). On defense it is 18th (115.8 points conceded per game).

With 26.2 assists per game, the Timberwolves are eighth in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).

Minnesota takes 38.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.4% of Minnesota's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71.6% are 2-pointers.

