The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are meeting in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament, as they compete for a spot in the postseason.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-8.5) 233 -390 +320 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-8.5) 232.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-8) 231.5 -345 +260 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-8.5) 231.5 -340 +280 Bet on this game with Tipico

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and giving up 116.6 (20th in the NBA).
  • The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and allow 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
  • The teams combine to score 233 points per game, the same as this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams combine to average 232.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.
  • Minnesota has put together a 39-42-1 record against the spread this year.

