Trevor Larnach -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on April 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach has an OPS of .849, fueled by an OBP of .413 to go with a slugging percentage of .436. All three of those stats lead Minnesota hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.

Larnach has had a hit in seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits four times (40.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Larnach has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings