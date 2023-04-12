On Wednesday, Jose Miranda (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda is batting .182 with four walks.

Miranda has picked up a hit in six games this season (54.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.

Miranda has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings