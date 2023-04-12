After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the White Sox.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .205 with two doubles and a home run.

Taylor has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this year.

Taylor has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings