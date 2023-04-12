Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Nick Gordon and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the White Sox.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nick Gordon At The Plate
- Gordon is batting .133 with a double and a walk.
- In three of 10 games this year, Gordon has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.97).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.7 per game).
- Giolito (0-0) pitches for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
