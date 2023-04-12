After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Nick Gordon and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

Gordon is batting .133 with a double and a walk.

In three of 10 games this year, Gordon has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Gordon has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings