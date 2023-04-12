When the (5-7) go head to head against the (7-4) at Target Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 1:10 PM ET, Lucas Giolito will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 9).

Bookmakers list the Twins as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +135 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (1-0, 0.75 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored eight times and won seven of those games.

The Twins have played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter and won them all.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The White Sox have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

Twins vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+125) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+175) Nick Gordon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 2nd

