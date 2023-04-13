Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees and Jhony Brito, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since April 13, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is batting .182 with two doubles and three walks.
- Correa has had a base hit in five of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Correa has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.72).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.6 per game).
- The Yankees will send Brito (2-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
