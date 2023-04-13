Kyle Garlick Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Garlick plays his first game of the season when the Minnesota Twins face off against the New York Yankees and Jhony Brito at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kyle Garlick At The Plate (2022)
- Garlick hit .233 with three doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.
- In 40.9% of his games last year (27 of 66), Garlick got a base hit, and in six of those games (9.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a home run in 10.6% of his games last year (seven of 66), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Garlick picked up an RBI in 11 of 66 games last season (16.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (7.6%).
- He touched home plate in 27.3% of his 66 games last year, with more than one run in 6.1% of those games (four).
Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|36
|.271
|AVG
|.209
|.348
|OBP
|.240
|.390
|SLG
|.462
|3
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|14
|20/4
|K/BB
|28/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|37
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (37.8%)
|2 (6.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (10.8%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (27.0%)
|2 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (13.5%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (18.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Yankees pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees allowed the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
- Brito (2-0) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
