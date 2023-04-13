Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael A. Taylor -- 2-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the mound, on April 13 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the White Sox.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .233 with two doubles and a home run.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.72).
- The Yankees surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.6 per game).
- The Yankees will look to Brito (2-0) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
