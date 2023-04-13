Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will start Jhony Brito) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Larnach? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach has an OPS of .780, fueled by an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .391. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Larnach has picked up a hit in eight of 12 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Larnach has driven in a run in six games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 2.72 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow seven home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Brito (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees, his third this season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.