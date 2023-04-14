After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 13 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .489.

Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (nine of 12), with more than one hit four times (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Buxton has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings