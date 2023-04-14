The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total is set at 208.5 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -5.5 208.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 208.5 points 63 times.

The average point total in Miami's outings this year is 219.3, 10.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Heat are 30-52-0 against the spread this season.

Miami has been the favorite in 56 games this season and won 35 (62.5%) of those contests.

Miami has a record of 14-9, a 60.9% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Heat have a 69.2% chance to win.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 208.5 points in 65 of 82 games this season.

Chicago's games this year have had a 225-point total on average, 16.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago's ATS record is 43-39-0 this season.

The Bulls have come away with 20 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won seven of its 13 games, or 53.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 222.6 109.8 221.6 219.6 Bulls 65 79.3% 113.1 222.6 111.8 221.6 227.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.

Seven of Heat's last 10 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Miami has played worse when playing at home, covering 14 times in 41 home games, and 16 times in 41 road games.

The Heat record 109.5 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 111.8 the Bulls allow.

When Miami totals more than 111.8 points, it is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall.

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

The Bulls have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.

Chicago has performed better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than away (21-20-0) this season.

The Bulls put up only 3.3 more points per game (113.1) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.8).

Chicago has put together a 35-19 ATS record and a 35-19 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Heat and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 6-18 41-41 Bulls 43-39 13-6 37-45

Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights

Heat Bulls 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 17-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 26-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 23-32 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-8 35-20 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-11

