After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Kyle Garlick and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees (who will start Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Garlick At The Plate (2022)

  • Garlick hit .233 with three doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.
  • In 40.9% of his 66 games last season, Garlick got a hit. He also had six multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In seven of 66 games last year, he hit a home run (10.6%). He went deep in 5.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Garlick drove in a run in 16.7% of his 66 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.6% of them (five). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored in 27.3% of his 66 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.1% of those games (four).

Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 36
.271 AVG .209
.348 OBP .240
.390 SLG .462
3 XBH 9
2 HR 7
4 RBI 14
20/4 K/BB 28/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 37
13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (37.8%)
2 (6.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.8%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (27.0%)
2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (13.5%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (18.9%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Yankees pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).
  • The Yankees gave up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
  • The Yankees are sending Cortes (2-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
