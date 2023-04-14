Ryan Jeffers -- 2-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the White Sox.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate (2022)

  • Jeffers hit .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 31 of 67 games last year (46.3%) Jeffers got at least one hit, and in 12 of those contests (17.9%) he picked up more than one.
  • In seven of 67 games last year, he hit a home run (10.4%). He went deep in 3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 25.4% of his games a season ago (17 of 67), Jeffers picked up an RBI. In eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • He came around to score in 19 of his 67 games a year ago (28.4%), with two or more runs scored five times (7.5%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
33 GP 33
.230 AVG .188
.319 OBP .254
.380 SLG .348
9 XBH 9
3 HR 4
11 RBI 16
28/13 K/BB 34/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
33 GP 34
18 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (38.2%)
5 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.6%)
9 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%)
3 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.8%)
7 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (29.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
  • Yankees pitchers combined to allow 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Cortes (2-0) starts for the Yankees, his third of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
