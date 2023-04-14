When the (8-5) square off against the (9-4) at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 14 at 7:05 PM ET, Nestor Cortes Jr. will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 8).

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Twins have +145 odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this game.

Twins vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cortes - NYY (2-0, 2.61 ERA) vs Louie Varland - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Twins' game versus the Yankees but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Twins (+145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to beat the Yankees with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.50.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Byron Buxton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won eight out of the 12 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Yankees have a 6-3 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Twins have been victorious in one of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Twins this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

The Twins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Miranda 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+170) Ryan Jeffers 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Twins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 13th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.