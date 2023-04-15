Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Hawks NBA Playoffs Game 1 on April 15, 2023
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bookmakers have listed player props for Trae Young and others when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-105)
|3.5 (+125)
|8.5 (-120)
|1.5 (-200)
- Saturday's over/under for Young is 25.5 points, 0.7 fewer than his season average.
- Young has collected three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).
- Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than his over/under for Saturday.
- Young averages 2.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Saturday.
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (-105)
|4.5 (-149)
|4.5 (-149)
|1.5 (+105)
- The 20.5 points Dejounte Murray has scored per game this season is 1.0 more than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (19.5).
- Murray's per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).
- Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game this season, 1.6 more than his prop bet for Saturday (4.5).
- Murray has connected on 1.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
