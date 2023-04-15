Saturday's contest between the New York Yankees (8-6) and Minnesota Twins (10-4) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on April 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the New York Yankees will send Domingo German (0-1) to the mound, while Tyler Mahle (1-1) will take the ball for the Minnesota Twins.

Twins vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Twins vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Minnesota and its foes are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

Minnesota has a win-loss record of 2-2 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Minnesota scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (62 total, 4.4 per game).

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 2.50 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Twins Schedule