After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium



Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is batting .227 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%) Correa has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

In 11 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In three games this year (27.3%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 9 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings