The Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant included, square off versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent action, a 137-114 win over the Bucks, Morant put up 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Let's break down Morant's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 26.2 20.7 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 5.1 Assists 8.5 8.1 7.6 PRA 42.5 40.2 33.4 PR -- 32.1 25.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.0



Ja Morant Insights vs. the Lakers

Morant is responsible for taking 16.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.9 per game.

He's put up 4.9 threes per game, or 10.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Morant's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Lakers are 20th in the NBA, giving up 116.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Lakers have given up 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers concede 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Ja Morant vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 34 39 10 10 0 0 2 1/20/2023 34 22 3 8 1 0 0

