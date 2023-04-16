Max Kepler -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)

Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.

Kepler got a base hit in 57 of 115 games last season (49.6%), with more than one hit in 26 of those games (22.6%).

He hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games in 2022 (eight of 115), including 2% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler drove in a run in 29 of 115 games last season (25.2%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.8%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored in 37.4% of his games last year (43 of 115), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (9.6%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 51 .213 AVG .244 .315 OBP .327 .356 SLG .337 18 XBH 10 6 HR 3 22 RBI 21 41/31 K/BB 25/19 1 SB 2 Home Away 64 GP 51 30 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (52.9%) 14 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (23.5%) 24 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (37.3%) 5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%) 14 (21.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (29.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)