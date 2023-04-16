Twins vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Pablo Lopez will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
The Yankees are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Twins have +135 odds to win. A 7-run total is set in this game.
Twins vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-160
|+135
|7
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- The past 10 Twins contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Minnesota has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and won that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the total this season in four of its 15 opportunities.
- The Twins have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-2
|6-3
|6-4
|4-1
|9-4
|1-1
