Pablo Lopez will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Twins have +135 odds to win. A 7-run total is set in this game.

Twins vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -160 +135 7 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The past 10 Twins contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the total this season in four of its 15 opportunities.

The Twins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-2 6-3 6-4 4-1 9-4 1-1

