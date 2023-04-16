The New York Yankees (9-6) and the Minnesota Twins (10-5) will square off on Sunday, April 16 at Yankee Stadium, with Gerrit Cole starting for the Yankees and Pablo Lopez toeing the rubber for the Twins. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Twins are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Yankees (-160). The total is 7 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (3-0, 1.40 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (1-0, 1.35 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Twins and Yankees game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (+135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $23.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Carlos Correa hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 14 times and won nine, or 64.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Yankees have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Yankees were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

The Twins have played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Twins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 13th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.