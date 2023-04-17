Stephen Curry could make a big impact for the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM on Monday versus the Sacramento Kings in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Curry, in his previous game (April 15 loss against the Kings) put up 30 points and six rebounds.

Below, we break down Curry's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 29.4 27.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.5 Assists 5.5 6.3 6.3 PRA 41.5 41.8 39.5 PR -- 35.5 33.2 3PM 4.5 4.9 4.5



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Stephen Curry has made 10.0 shots per game, which adds up to 15.8% of his team's total makes.

He's made 4.9 threes per game, or 20.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Curry's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Warriors average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Defensively, the Kings are 25th in the league, conceding 118.1 points per game.

The Kings give up 42.2 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.

Allowing 26.7 assists per contest, the Kings are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings have conceded 12.5 makes per game, 18th in the NBA.

Stephen Curry vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 37 30 6 2 6 0 0 4/7/2023 33 25 7 6 3 1 2 11/13/2022 37 27 6 4 3 0 1 11/7/2022 38 47 8 8 7 0 0 10/23/2022 31 33 5 2 7 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.