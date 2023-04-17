Wild vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center against the Minnesota Wild in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday, April 17, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on . The Stars are favored, with -150 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Wild, who have +130 moneyline odds.
Wild vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-150)
|Wild (+130)
|-
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won six, or 30.0%, of the 20 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Minnesota has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 4-7 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Wild, based on the moneyline, is 43.5%.
Wild vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|239 (23rd)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|219 (6th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (15th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (12th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota has hit the over on but one occasion over its past 10 games.
- During the past 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are averaging 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.7 goals.
- The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- The Wild have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 219 total, the sixth-fewest among NHL teams.
- They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.
