The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center against the Minnesota Wild in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday, April 17, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on . The Stars are favored, with -150 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Wild, who have +130 moneyline odds.

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won six, or 30.0%, of the 20 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Minnesota has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 4-7 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Wild, based on the moneyline, is 43.5%.

Wild vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 239 (23rd) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 219 (6th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 54 (15th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (12th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota has hit the over on but one occasion over its past 10 games.

During the past 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are averaging 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.7 goals.

The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

The Wild have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 219 total, the sixth-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.

