Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .208.
- Correa has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Correa has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|10
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 5.07 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Red Sox will send Sale (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with an 11.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 11.25, with 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .327 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.