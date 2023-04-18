The Boston Celtics will face the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Hawks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Boston has a 29-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics record just 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks allow (118.1).

When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 39-3.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, two percentage points greater than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Atlanta is 30-20 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Hawks average seven more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics give up (111.4).

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 39-23.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are posting 120.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.1 more points than they're averaging in away games (115.4).

Defensively Boston has been better in home games this year, surrendering 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 in road games.

The Celtics are averaging 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging away from home (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, putting up 119.6 points per game, compared to 117.2 on the road. They're also better defensively, giving up 117.4 points per game at home, and 118.9 on the road.

In 2022-23 Atlanta is allowing 1.5 fewer points per game at home (117.4) than away (118.9).

The Hawks pick up 0.6 more assists per game at home (25.3) than away (24.7).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury - - -

Hawks Injuries