Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take the field against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on Tuesday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 16 home runs.

Minnesota is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .368 this season.

The Twins rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.

Minnesota has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 63 (3.9 per game).

The Twins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .291.

The Twins rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota strikes out an MLB-high 10.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Minnesota has an ERA of 2.60 as a team, best in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a .958 WHIP this season, lowest in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (2-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Gray has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Home Sonny Gray Lucas Giolito 4/13/2023 Yankees W 11-2 Away Joe Ryan Jhony Brito 4/14/2023 Yankees W 4-3 Away Louie Varland Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/15/2023 Yankees L 6-1 Away Tyler Mahle Domingo Germán 4/16/2023 Yankees L 2-0 Away Pablo Lopez Gerrit Cole 4/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Sonny Gray Chris Sale 4/19/2023 Red Sox - Away Joe Ryan Corey Kluber 4/20/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Mahle Tanner Houck 4/21/2023 Nationals - Home Kenta Maeda Trevor Williams 4/22/2023 Nationals - Home Pablo Lopez Chad Kuhl 4/23/2023 Nationals - Home Sonny Gray Patrick Corbin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.