When the Boston Red Sox (8-9) and Minnesota Twins (10-6) match up in the series opener at Fenway Park on Tuesday, April 18, Chris Sale will get the nod for the Red Sox, while the Twins will send Sonny Gray to the mound. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Twins (-110). An 8.5-run over/under is listed for the game.

Twins vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (1-1, 11.25 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (2-0, 0.53 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Twins and Red Sox game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Dónovan Solano get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won six out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have gone 6-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Red Sox won each of the three games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Twins have been victorious in two of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.