The Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) take on the Miami Heat (44-38) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Jrue Holiday of the Bucks is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks were beaten by the Heat on Sunday, 130-117. Khris Middleton scored 33 in a losing effort, while Jimmy Butler led the winning squad with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Khris Middleton 33 9 4 0 0 2 Bobby Portis 21 8 0 0 0 0 Jrue Holiday 16 7 16 1 0 2

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 35 5 11 3 0 0 Bam Adebayo 22 9 7 2 0 0 Kevin Love 18 8 1 0 0 4

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo puts up 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.7 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor.

Holiday leads the Bucks at 7.4 assists per game, while also putting up 5.1 rebounds and 19.3 points. He is ninth in the league in assists.

Brook Lopez posts 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.1% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis averages 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Grayson Allen is posting 10.4 points, 2.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo paces the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and produces 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is averaging a team-best 5.3 assists per contest. And he is delivering 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat get 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jrue Holiday MIL 14.6 4.3 6.3 0.9 0.1 1.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 18.6 2.7 5.7 1.2 0 0.5 Tyler Herro MIA 16.7 2.8 2.9 0.5 0.1 2.6 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 16 6.1 3.4 0.9 0.5 0 Bam Adebayo MIA 11.9 6.1 2.4 0.9 0.2 0 Bobby Portis MIL 15.7 8.8 0.7 0.3 0.2 2.2

