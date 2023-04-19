Giannis Antetokounmpo be on the court for the Milwaukee Bucks at 9:00 PM on Wednesday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Antetokounmpo put up six points in his last game, which ended in a 130-117 loss against the Heat.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Antetokounmpo, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 31.1 26.2 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 10.2 Assists 5.5 5.7 6.2 PRA 44.5 48.6 42.6 PR -- 42.9 36.4 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.3



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Heat

Antetokounmpo has taken 20.3 shots per game this season and made 11.2 per game, which account for 17.2% and 20.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 0.7 threes per game, or 3.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Antetokounmpo's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.4.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 11 6 3 0 0 0 0 2/24/2023 6 4 4 4 0 0 0 2/4/2023 36 35 15 11 0 1 1

