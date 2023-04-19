Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jose Miranda (.195 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and four RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda is batting .209 with two doubles and five walks.
- In 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%) Miranda has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this year.
- Miranda has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.92 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Kluber makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
- The 37-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.92, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
