Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Nick Gordon (batting .097 in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk), take on starter Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nick Gordon At The Plate
- Gordon is batting .098 with a double and a walk.
- Gordon has had a base hit in three of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 14 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.92).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Kluber (0-3) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
- The 37-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.92, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
