The Minnesota Twins, including Nick Gordon (batting .097 in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk), take on starter Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Gordon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Gordon At The Plate

  • Gordon is batting .098 with a double and a walk.
  • Gordon has had a base hit in three of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (12.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.92).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • The Red Sox will send Kluber (0-3) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
  • The 37-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.92, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.