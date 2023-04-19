Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Rogers Place on Wednesday, April 19 features the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings meeting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The Kings are up 1-0 in the series.

You can catch the action on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC as the Oilers square off against the Kings.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Oilers vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/17/2023 Oilers Kings 4-3 (F/OT) LA 4/4/2023 Kings Oilers 3-1 EDM 3/30/2023 Oilers Kings 2-0 EDM 1/9/2023 Kings Oilers 6-3 LA 11/16/2022 Oilers Kings 3-1 LA

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

The Oilers lead the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Oilers have gone 9-0-1 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 42 goals during that span.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8% Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3% Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50% Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings give up 3.1 goals per game (254 in total), 16th in the league.

The Kings' 274 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 10th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Kings have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that time.

Kings Key Players