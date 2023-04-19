Trevor Larnach -- batting .156 with a double, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Corey Kluber on the hill, on April 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach is batting .237 with a double, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
  • Larnach has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this year, Larnach has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.92).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Kluber makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
  • The 37-year-old has amassed a 6.92 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
