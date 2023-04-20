The Minnesota Twins, including Nick Gordon (batting .107 in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk), battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

  • Gordon is hitting .095 with a double and a walk.
  • In three of 15 games this season, Gordon has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
  • In four of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (11.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.20).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Houck (2-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
  • His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
