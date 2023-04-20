The Minnesota Twins and Trevor Larnach, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Red Sox.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Larnach? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach leads Minnesota with an OBP of .342 this season while batting .242 with 10 walks and eight runs scored.

In 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%) Larnach has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Larnach has driven in a run in eight games this year (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings