Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins hit the field on Thursday at Fenway Park against Tanner Houck, who is starting for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +100 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 9 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Twins and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has entered six games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in six of its 18 games with a total.

The Twins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-2 7-5 6-5 5-2 10-5 1-2

